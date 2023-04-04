JOPLIN, Mo– The Missouri Southern Lions are coming off their second straight weekend in which they went 4-0.

Over the weekend they swept Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State to move to 11-1 in conference and 26-7 on the season!

They are riding a 8-game winning streak and currently sit atop of the MIAA standings.

MSSU has been hitting and pitching well during that span, but what’s been a key part of this team’s success is the bond and sisterhood these girls have built with one another.

Senior Bailey Lacy said, “I think it’s really big. We have very good team chemistry. We’re all really close on and off the field and I think with that being so close off the field really carries and like we know that we really have each other when we’re on the field together so.”

Freshman Katie Gray said, “Knowing that we can trust each other to be there for us if we’re having an off day, or struggling at the plate or anything like that, knowing someone will pick us. In the box and in the field and our pitcher knowing that we’ll have her back and when we’re out in the field, so a lot of that.”

Head Coach Hallie Blackney, “You know, you’re gonna hear it’s a family it’s a family from from any place that you go, but it’s just the feeling that you have here. These kids have each other’s back. They work their tails off, and they complement each other so well, we welcome adversity it’s never going to be perfect, but we go through things together and that’s what makes us so close on and off the field.”

Missouri Southern will be at home this weekend on Saturday when they host rival Pitt State for a double-header.

Game 1 is set to start at 2:00 p.m. with Game 2 set to being thereafter.