NEVADA, MO — Out at Nevada High School, senior Offensive Lineman Talan Chandler signed his NLI to the University of Missouri.

Chandler signed in front friends, family, coaches and teammates.

Chandler is listed as a 3-Star prospect and is currently the 12th best player in the state of Missouri.

Talan has had a prestigious high school career. He is a 3-time First Team All-State Selection. Two years ago, Talan won a State Championship at his old high school, Lutheran St. Charles.

Chandler said he is excited and he spoke on what this day means to him and what it was about Mizzou that solidified his decision to call that place home.

Mizzou Football Signee Talan Chandler said, “It’s unbelievable. You know, it’s just like signing that paper was like a culmination of the entire process just coming together. And, really just it was a vindication for all the hard work that I’ve put in. And, I gotta thank everybody like I did earlier, and I’m just really blessed. It is home. I grew up watching Mizzou. I grew up, we had season tickets, going to the games. I saw whenever they beat Arkansas to go to the SEC championship game and win the East, so just that was my dream, and just being able to stay home and play for the hometown team and just try and bring a championship, there is an opportunity that I had to have”.