SWMO All-Stars advance to Premier League semifinal

JOPLIN, Mo — The eighth seeded Southwest Missouri All-Stars came into Saturday’s Premier League quarterfinal match up against top seeded Rawlings Tigers Velo the underdog.

They left with a berth into the Gold Bracket semifinal.

Rawlings started the scoring in the bottom of the second, when a bouncing ground ball hit by Joshua Alexander made it past the All-Star defense, scoring a run for Rawlings.

Southwest Missouri responded in the 4th inning. A wild pitch made its way to the backstop, and Webb City’s Cale McCallister raced home to tie the game.

The teams traded runs in the 5th inning, heading into the final inning tied at 4, but a 7th inning offensive explosion plated 5 runs for Southwest Missouri, as they went on to a 9-4 win.

Cade Carlson of of Joplin lead the team with 5 RBIs. Carlos Maturino of Joplin pitched for five innings, recording 3 strikeouts.

Southwest Missouri will play Texas Stix Mistler in the bracket semifinals at around 11:30 Sunday. The winner of that game will move on to the championship game.