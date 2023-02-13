MISSOURI – In the final seconds of Super Bowl LVII over 4,000 fans missed the winning field goal.

They had their heads down looking at the game instead of watching Harrison Butker split the uprights with a 27-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in regulation time giving Kansas City its second Super Bowl victory in four years.

UScellular’s campaign “Missing the Big Game,” showed how its “first-of-its-kind AI” application shared real-time data of how many fans in the stadium were looking at their phones instead of the field during Sunday’s game.

The findings:

Over 16,000 fans missed touchdowns throughout the game

During halftime, 6,182 fans were watching their phones instead of the show

In the final stretch, 4,347 fans were looking at their phones instead of the winning field goal

To develop healthier relationships with technology, “Let’s Find US” includes a challenge that encourages people to voluntarily stop using their phones to reveal how addicted they are to it.

The challenge is built on a simple action: taking a phone break for five days, five hours, or even just five minutes, to reset your relationship with technology.

“Through “Let’s Find US,” we are addressing the serious issue of over-connection with technology and lack of connection with one another,” said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for UScellular in a prepared statement. “At UScellular, our goal is to help people connect to what matters most. We want to inspire connection by inviting everyone to have a reset moment with technology, the first step in having a healthier relationship moving forward.”

To set a personal goal with UScellular’s “Phones Down For 5” visit uscellular.com/findus.

The website will also offer tips to successfully make the most of the Phones Down For 5 challenge, including putting your phone where you can’t see it, turning off notifications, getting creative, and spending time outside.