CARL JUNCTION, Mo– Tuesday evening the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs defeated Webb City 4-1 in a COC matchup.

Webb City took the leader early after Avery Allen netted a goal early in the game.

About 20 minutes into the first half, freshman Ella Anderson scored a goal for the Lady Bulldogs after a great sliding kick into the net. Carl Junction tied the game at 1-1 and the game was be tied going into halftime.

In the second half, Constance Graham found Hannah Franks for a header and a goal. Carl Junction takes their first lead of the game 2-1.

Soon after, Franks found Sara Buchele for another goal and Carl Junction extended their lead to 3-1.

Franks would add on another goal later in the half to give her two on the night.

Carl Junction moves to 14-1 on the season and have won four straight. Their next game will be at Branson on Thursday.

Webb City falls to 7-7 on the year and their next game will be at Ozark on Thursday.