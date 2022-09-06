In two games so far this seas, Carthage has outscored their opponents 105 to 26. And in two games they have rushed for 459 yards.

A lot of those yards came from their Running Back and current Air Force football Commit Luke Gall.

But, you can’t have a running game without those big boys up front winning the battles in the trenches and paving the way.

Going into their big matchup against Nixa this week, they will need that run game to pound these guys.

Head Coach Jon Guidie said, “Well I think Luke will tell you too, that it starts up front with our offensive line and they’ve been fantastic. It’s an inexperienced group, but they’re getting more snaps, you can see it each week. As long as those guys continue to improve then Luke’s gonna have a great year.”

Drew Musche said, “We take pride in what we do of course. so, us blocking correctly you know? And having him helps. He can make any hole. he can hit any hole, you know, no matter what. So, but we do like to take pride in what we do and like is aid, having him does help.”

Luke Gall said, “Yeah, well I mean we gotta really appreciate the big guys up front. if it wasn’t for them we couldn’t do anything. And then, I like to give credit to my wide receivers blocking too. We run a lot of like perimeter stuff and where the wide receivers are really key blocks out there.”

Carthage (2-0) will at home when they play Nixa (2-0). That game is set to start at 7 p.m. this Friday.