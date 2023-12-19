LAMAR, Mo. — We’ve still got some holiday hoops going on in the Four States Tuesday night. A double-header in Lamar as the Tigers hosted the Stockton Tigers in a non-conference matchup.

The Stockton Tigers edge out to defeat Lamar on the road in a tight one 45-42. Stockton goes to .500, 4-4 on the season. While Lamar drops to 5-2 on the year.

The Lamar Tigers’ next contest will be when they travel to compete in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic from December 21st to December 30th. The Tigers will play Verona on Friday, December 22nd.

The Stockton Tigers will be back in action in the Blue & Gold Tournament from December 26 to December 30th in Springfield.