PITTSBURG, Ks — #3 Pitt State hosted #20 Emporia State in a Top-25 matchup. Pitt State came into this one with a 5-0 record, Emporia State 4-1.

Emporia State started the game with the ball, and drove down the field and capped off the drive with a field goal to go up 3-0.

Pitt State responded after QB Chad Dodson found WR Jack Roberts streaking downfield and hit him for a 58-yard touchdown. Pitt State took the lead 7-3 and led after the end of the first.

Opening up the second quarter, Pitt State extended their lead after Dodson found TE Devon Garrison in the corner of the end zone. Gorillas led 14-3!

After forcing a three-and-out, the Gorillas went down and QB Ty Pennington hit Garrison over the middle for the 8-yard touchdown. Gorillas were now leading 21-3!

But, Pitt State wasn’t done, just before the end of the half, Pennington hit Kolbe Katsis for 28-yard touchdown and Pitt State led 27-3 at halftime.

After only grabbing a field goal in the third quarter, Pitt State led 30-3.

Emporia State tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points.

With a 33-25 lead, Pitt State was faced with a 4th-and-2, Head Coach Brian Wright made the decision to go for it.

Pennington faked the hand-off and found TE Mario Kirby Jr for the 9-yard reception for the first down to seal the game.

Pitt State improved to 6-0 and now hit the the road for a matchup with Missouri Southern (3-3) next Saturday at 2:00 p.m.