MARSHALL, Mo– The Joplin 16u Senior League All Stars team dominated at the state tournament on Sunday that resulted in them winning a State Championship!

They won 14-4 over LaCoMo East by run rule to secure the title to bring back home to Joplin.

They will be back at home for the week before they travel to Byron Center, Michigan for the Regionals.

The date of the Regionals will be Monday July 24th through Wednesday July 26th.

We want to congratulate these ladies on their state title and their dominant performance.