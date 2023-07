COLUMBIA, Mo– Webb City’s 9u Little League Baseball team has claimed the 2023 Missouri 8-9 year old State Championship!

They defeated LaCoMo Little League 15-5, in the championship game!

These Cardinals cap off their great season with a state championship led by Head Coach Brian Blackford!

Congrats to Webb City 9u on their amazing accomplishment and state title!

Webb City’s 9u and 12u teams have both claimed state titles for the city of Webb City!