WEBB CITY, Mo– Over the weekend, multiple Webb City Little League teams for baseball and softball that had great showings that resulted in them moving onto their respective state tournaments.

Starting with the 10U softball, over the weekend, they defeated Joplin to become District 2 champions to advance to the state tournament.

Their state tournament will be July 20th in Columbia, Missouri.

Webb City’s 12U softball team will be joining them as District Champions, as they advance to the state tournament after defeated Joplin.

The state tournament for them will be next weekend on July 13th in Concordia, Missouri.

And finally, Webb City’s 14U softball team punched their ticket to the state tournament by winning the District Championship.

July 15th-16th is when their state tournament will take place in Marshall, Missouri!

Over to Little League Baseball, the Webb City 9U team is your District Champs and advance to state.

They claimed the District 2 Championships.

Finally to round it out, the Webb City 11U Little League team advances to the state tournament. They also won the District 2 title.