PRATT, Kan. — The St. Mary’s Colgan softball team claimed the Class 2A state title after shutting out Burlingame 6-0.

This is the third state championship in the program’s history and their second straight, after winning the Class 2A state championship in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lady Panthers defeated Belle Plaine 3-1 in the semifinal round.