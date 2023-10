PITTSBURG, Ks. — The number one-seeded St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers hosted the number four-seeded Pleasanton Blu-jays in the opening round of playoffs Thursday night.

The Panthers won big over the Blu-Jays 68-13 in dominating fashion. Colgan improves to 9-0 on the season.

St. Mary’s Colgan advances to the State Regional round where they will host Jayhawk-Linn next Friday at 7 p.m.