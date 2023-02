GALENA, Ks. — The St. Mary’s Colgan girls basketball team would put their undefeated record on the line at Galena Friday night against the Lady Bulldogs.

The Panthers dominated early in the game and won big with an 80-23 victory. They stay undefeated and go to 16-0. The Panthers will be back on the road to face the St. Paul Indians Tuesday, February 14 at 6 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs will also be on the road against the Riverton Rams Tuesday, February 14 at 6 p.m.