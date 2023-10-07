RIVERTON, Ks. — The Riverton Lady Rams volleyball team hosted a four-team tournament with Heritage Christian Academy, St. Mary’s Colgan, and Pittsburg Saturday morning.

The Lady Panthers took down the Lady Rams 2-1 and improve to 18-11 on the season.

Riverton claimed the first set over Colgan 25-11. But, the Lady Panthers rallied back in set two to win 25-17 and in set three 25-18.

They also played against Pittsburg where they won 2-0 and lost to Heritage Christian Academy 2-0. The Lady Panthers went 2-1 on the day.

St. Mary’s Colgan’s next contest will be on the road to St. Paul on Thursday, October 12th at 6 p.m.