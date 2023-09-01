PITTSBURG, Ks. — High school football in Kansas finally arrived Friday night and the St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers hosted the Frontenac Raiders.

The Panthers edge away with a 27-20 victory over the Raiders. Cooper Simmons had three touchdowns in the first half one of which was a 76-yard touchdown.

Frontenac Kayden Chance ran back an 87-yard kickoff return to give the Raiders its first points of the game. The Raiders will be in action at home to host the Riverton Rams next Friday, September 8th at 7 p.m.

The Panthers will also be at home to host the Girard Trojans on September 8th at 7 p.m.