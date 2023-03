PITTSBURG, Ks. — The St. Mary’s Colgan Lady Panthers basketball team was 19-0 heading into the postseason. Tuesday night, Colgan hosted the Richmond Central Heights Vikings in the Class 2A Sub-State quarterfinals and looked to earn their 20th win.

The Lady Panthers were in control of the Vikings and had a dominating performance getting a 79-18 win. Colgan advances to the Class 2A Sub-State semifinals to play the Southeast Lancers in Erie on Friday, March 3.