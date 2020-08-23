St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers to rely on experienced senior class this season

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers are looking to build off last year’s solid season.

This year, they’ll be doing that in a different class, moving from class 1A to 2A.

Last season, they made it all the way to the state quarterfinals. This year’s group is hoping to build off of that success.

They’ll be looking to their large senior class which possesses a lot of leadership and experience.

Head coach Shawn Seematter said with many schools around Kansas having their season’s canceled,

he’s just grateful any chance they have to be on the field.

“We’re very excited,” said Seematter. “We’ve got a large senior class coming back, a lot of returners. So, we’ve got big expectations you know, for whatever the season may hold, however many games we do or don’t get to play. We’re just trying to get to week one, taking it one day at a time but so far, we’ve been very pleased this first week.”

The Panthers will start their season off against Galena on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7:00 p.m.