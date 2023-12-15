PITTSBURG, Ks. — The St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers boys squad is entering its second year with head coach Clint Heffern. At the start of the 2023 season they’re already 2-0.

The Panthers are coming off an 11-12 season last year where they made it to the state tournament. A lot of returning talent for this group includes six seniors. They’ll have a tone of veteran leadership that could prove to be a huge advantage this year.

Head Coach Clint Heffern said, “Yeah, really exciting. We got a good group of seniors this year. We got six seniors and, you know, a lot of good guys after that too, with our juniors and our sophomores and our freshmen. So a good group of kids and that’s a lot of it. They’re coachable and they’re working hard so it’s still early, but I feel like we’ve gone out and competed at a really good level. And so yeah, I’m excited for this, this group and to see what we can accomplish.”

Also, with impact players such as Jack Schremmer who’s averaging 24 points per game through two games so far into the season. Other players like Tucker Harrell and Gus Keller add to the team’s leadership.

Most of this squad has been playing with each other for a long time. The team chemistry could also be an advantage for Colgan moving forward.

Tucker Harrell said, “I think the biggest thing is just the chemistry that we have. You know, our seniors have been playing together since second grade and you know, we’ve played in countless tournaments when we were little and we’ve been playing together throughout high school and just having that team chemistry to get out here on the court every couple, couple days and, you know, play a game. It’s good.”

Jack Schremmer said, “We’ve been playing together for a long time and we all know each other and we’ve got a lot of good players that have played varsity. We were at the state tournament last year and we hope to use that as an advantage.”