PITTSBURG, Ks. — Just a year ago, St. Mary’s Colgan Lady Panthers basketball had one of the best seasons in team history. A 24-1 record with a state third-place playoff run.

Polona Kalan said, “We had a great run last year, especially going undefeated in the regular season and making it to the semifinal game and losing in overtime. That was a big loss, but it’s also been our biggest motivation this year and we want to keep growing and hopefully get to that same spot and come out better this year and make it to the championship.”

Lily Brown says, “We were trying to go for the big one. Nevertheless, we finished in third place. We came off a high, but expecting to know that we can do better and not knowing that like there’s still more left to improve on. We didn’t do our absolute best.”

Now they have picked up right where they left off. St. Mary’s Colgan has begun this season with a 4-0 record with wins over Columbus, St. Paul. Oswego, and Riverton.

The Lady Panthers return nine players from last year’s squad like seniors Lily Brown and Polona Kalan. And Junior Delaney Meek and Sophomore JaKayla Davis. They’ll rely on those players to step up and lead.

This team has varsity experience, state experience and more.

Head Coach Abby Farabi voiced, “You know, I’ve always told them that you can learn so much more from a loss than you can from a big win. So they came back and won that third-place game. So it just shows the character and the type of kids that they are. And I do think, you know, they’re motivated and their ultimate goal is to hang that white banner.”