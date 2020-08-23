St. Mary’s Colgan hosts annual Mini Panther Football Camp

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Senior players for the St. Mary’s Colgan football team got to put their coaching skills to the test Saturday morning at their Mini Panthers Football Camp.

Kids grades K-6 got to participate in drills ran by the senior football players and coaches.

“It’s a great experience,” said senior lineman Taylor Torrance. “I remember being in their shoes when I was young. It’s just a great memory to have with them now to share their experience with me and all that. It’s good to be their coach for a little bit.”

The money raised from the camp will go towards offsetting costs of the 2020 football season.