GREAT BEND, Ks. — The St. Mary’s Colgan baseball team entered the Kansas Class 2-1A state tournament as the eight-seed Thursday. After Friday, the Panthers were crowned as the 2-1A champions.

The Panthers started the state tournament defeating top-seed Little River 12-5 in the first round. Then in the semifinals, Colgan shutout the four-seed Onaga with a 10-0 victory. In the state championship game, the Panthers dominated over three-seed Marion with a 13-3 run rule win to claim the Class 2-1A State Title.

This is Colgan’s first state title since 2016, it’s 17th under head coach Mike Watt and 21st in program history. The Panthers also won their first state tournament game since 2018. Colgan finishes the season with a 15-11 record.