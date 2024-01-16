LIBERAL, Mo. — The 51st Annual Tony Dubray Basketball Tournament finally got underway Tuesday night after rescheduling due to inclement weather and snow. The St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers took on the Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers in the opening round of the tournament.

A dominant performance from the Panthers to crush the Cavaliers 66-16. Colgan improves to 9-1 on the season. Meanwhile, Thomas Jefferson drops to 2-12 on the year.

The Cavaliers will play on Thursday, January 18th against Sheldon in the consolation bracket at 5:15 p.m.

The Panthers move on to the semifinals to face Liberal on January 18th at 5:30 p.m.