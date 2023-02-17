FRONTENAC, Ks. — The St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers girls basketball team looked to remain undefeated Friday night on the road at Frontenac against the Lady Raiders.

The Panthers would keep their undefeated season alive as they defeated the Lady Raiders 59-40 after a huge second half effort. Colgan will finish out the regular season at home Tuesday, February 21 against the Girard Trojans at 6 p.m.

Frontenac is home again February 21st for the last regular season game to face the Columbus Titans at 6 p.m.