PITTSBURG, Ks. — The St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers boys basketball team returned to action after the new year on Thursday night as they hosted a CNC contest against the Baxter Springs Lions.

The Panthers held on to defeat the Lions 42-32. Colgan claim their first win of 2024 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Meanwhile, Baxter Springs falls to 2-3 on the year. The Lions will be back on the court at home when they host the Columbus Titans on January 12th at 7:30 p.m.

As for St. Mary’s Colgan, they will be back at home again on Friday, January 5th to host Humboldt at 7:30 p.m.