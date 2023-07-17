PITTSBURG, Ks– The St. Mary’s Colgan Boys Basketball team will be having some fun and giving back to the community as they started their “Boys Youth Basketball Camp”, Monday afternoon.

There are two different sessions. One session is from 1-2:30 p.m. and is for 2nd-5th graders, while the second session is from 2:30-4:00 p.m. and is for 6th-8th graders.

The Colgan Panther coaches and players will be coaching the kids up on technique and skills like; shooting, dribbling and passing.

The Boys even did some competitions like knockout and a fastest dribbler contest where they raced up and down the court.

We caught up with Senior Gus Keller and Head Coach Clint Heffern to talk about the camp.

We also had a chance to talk to youth camper Stiles Stroud who explained what his favorite part of the camp is.

Keller said, “It’s really awesome. I just love getting to connect with the little kids. And when the high school season comes around, they just remember us and it’s awesome seeing them after the games coming up to us, giving us high fives, its great”.

Stroud said, “Normally whenever I get to see the kids, like the guys I get to see during practice. With my whenever my dad’s here”.

Coach Heffern said, “Yeah, we’ve got, like I said, a great community here at Colgan. We’re a small school, but a lot of these things right here, camps in our summer stuff and our youth programs, we get some great involvement. So that’s a that’s a testament to our parents. We’ve got great parents and that’s, like I said, something that makes Colgan really, really a special place”.