Sports

St Mary's Colgan Softball Seniors Share Favorite Memories as a Panther

Five seniors, all four year starters, share their favorite memories at SMC

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 11:03 PM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:16 PM CDT

PITTSBURG, KS - St. Mary's Colgan softball won the second girls state championship in school history on Friday, both of which came in softball. 

Through all the wins and losses, practices and bus rides, the five seniors that were all four year starters, Sophia Piccini, Delaney Cedeno, Kate Radell, Olivia Brynds and Ella Battitori shared their favorite memories from playing for Colgan.

The Senior also wanted to shoutout their underclassmen and the supporting cast around the program.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center