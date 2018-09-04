St. Mary's Colgan's Simmons wins Performer of the Week

JOPLIN, MO - Cade Simmons earned performer of the week after his 157 passing yards and 209 rushing yarsd to go along with five touchdowns in St. Mary's Colgan's 40-6 win over Columbus.

Our fifth best performer is the The Pitt High defense who allowed just 88 total yard to Labette County, surrendering just 35 in the first half. Thepurple dragons also forced four turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by Jerek butcher and Joel Kafka in their 43-8 win over the Grizzlies.

Number four is perhaps the best quarterback in the Central Ozark Conference, Zeke Sappington. But Friday night, Sappington earned his bread with his legs, rushing for 175 yards and four scores as Carthage handed Carl Junction just their second home loss since 2012, 42-18. With the win, Carthage also starts their season 2-and-oh for the first time since 2012.

The third best performer comes out of the Western Missouri Conference in Levi Hale of Jasper. In the Eagles 50-6 win over Rich Hill, Hale blew through the Tigers' defense running for 221 yards on just 10 carries for five touchdowns.

The number two spot belongs to the bulls upfront for Webb City. In the Cardinals' 47-27 win over Joplin, Webb ran for 402 yards led by the one-two punch of Durand Henderson and Devrin Weathers. Henderson rushed for 105 yards and two scores, while weathers totaled 173 yards including a momentum shifting 69-yard touchdown in the first quarter. On top of those two, the quarterback tandum of Cade Beason and Kade Hicks combined for 112 yards and two rushing scores themselves.