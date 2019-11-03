Spurs’ Son in tears after Everton’s Gomes injury; Foxes 3rd

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, left, and Crystal Palace’s Joel Ward battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park, London, Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. (John Walton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Everton midfielder André Gomes’ serious injury and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min’s tears overshadowed their teams’ 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Son was inconsolable after being sent off following his late challenge on the Portuguese midfielder, who received treatment on the field for an ankle injury before being stretchered off and taken by ambulance to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

Gomes will undergo surgery on Monday after “it was confirmed he had suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle,” Everton said in a statement late Sunday.

Both teams appeared distraught at the extent of the injury, seemingly caused by an awkward landing following Son’s challenge. Referee Martin Atkinson gave Son the red card after initially showing yellow, and Son left the pitch in tears.

“He’s disappointed, he’s in tears,” Tottenham scorer Dele Alli told Sky Sports. “It’s not his fault. He can hardly pick his head up, he’s crying that much.”

Everton substitute Cenk Tosun scored deep in injury time to salvage the draw for the home side.

Son had earlier capitalized on a mislaid pass from Everton defender Alex Iwobi to slide in Alli, who surged past a defender before opening the scoring in the 63rd.

Everton might have had a penalty after Alli appeared to handle the ball in the 70th, but a lengthy VAR check allowed play to continue.

The home side pushed for the equalizer after Son’s sending off and it duly came in the 97th minute, when Tosun headed in from close range after Lucas Digne crossed.

“Unfortunately we switched off for a split second and they scored. We send our best wishes to (Gomes),” Alli said.

Everton said it “will provide further updates in due course.”

Spurs is 11th and Everton 17th after 11 rounds.

IMPRESSIVE LEICESTER

Former champion Leicester continued its strong showing in the league this season with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Leicester moved third after Turkey defender Caglar Söyüncü opened the scoring with his first goal for the club in the 57th minute, when he was left free to head in after a deflected corner.

Jamie Vardy sealed the result in the 88th after a fine combination with Demarai Gray.

Palace failed to register an effort on target in the first half. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tipped away former teammate Jeffrey Schlupp’s deflected effort before Jonny Evans blocked Luka Milivojevic’s low effort in the second.

Schmeichel was forced to kick away several objects thrown onto the field from fans in the first half.

Leicester, the 2016 champion, moved ahead of Chelsea on goal difference. It’s two points behind Manchester City and eight behind league leader Liverpool after 11 games.

Palace is in ninth place.

