Webb City’s Treghan Parker picks off this week’s Top Performer

Webb City’s Treghan Parker is coming to a state title game near you.

Parker was an absolute menace in the Cardinals 35-0 shutout win over Ladue (12-2) in the Class 4 semifinals. It marked the first time Ladue was shut out since the 2017 state title game when the Rams were blanked by none other than the Cardinals. Webb City (13-1) avenged its loss a season ago to the same team in the same round after Ladue quarterback Henry McIntosh threw four interceptions. One landed in the hands of Terrell Kabala while Parker intercepted three.

Defense wins games and the Cardinals defense contained the Rams to 106 yards of total offense, including 55 yards rushed and 51 yards passed. Not to mention Parker picked off the Camdenton Lakers quarterback Paxton DeLaurent a game before that sparked the Cardinals explosive second half to win the quarterfinals, 62-34.

The Cardinals look for its 15th state title in program history this Friday at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., kicking off against the Platte County Pirates (11-3). Game time is slated for 7 p.m.

Week Fourteen Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Treghan Parker – Webb City

2.) Patrick Carlton – Carthage

3.) Zach Westmoreland – Joplin

4.) Devrin Weathers – Webb City

5.) DJ White – Cassville

