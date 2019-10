Week six of high school football delivered another impressive slate of quarterback outings. But Joplin quarterback Blake Tash was straight money in the Eagles 56-21 win over Neosho. He completed 17-of-21 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition, Tash also found the end zone once on the ground for a total of five touchdowns on the day. Not to mention three of those touchdown passes landed in the hands of wide receiver Zach Westmoreland.