Webb City softball brings confidence into state title game

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team will face their final test on Friday in their quest to become state champions.

They have a chance to capture their first state title since 2007.

While the weather wasn’t ideal for practice earlier this week, it hasn’t deterred them from getting ready for the big game. One of the major keys to their success is something that you can’t really practice, playing with confidence.

“They’re pretty loose and you know relaxed and they’ve kind of been like that all year long. So, they do a good job of keeping things, staying confident,” head coach Shauna Friend said.

“Every game, I always tell the girls when we step on the field, get ready to kick somebody’s butt because that’s the mentality you gotta have,” senior Haidyn Berry added. “Once we had that mentality, there was no stopping us and I think that comes with a more of confidence because we come in here everyday and work our tails off so we can succeed in the long run. “

The Lady Cardinals will face Webster Groves at 10 am.