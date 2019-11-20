Webb City prepares for another run at state with quarterfinals matchup against Camdenton

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Fresh off its 20th straight district championship after defeating Bolivar 37-14, Webb City is back in familiar territory. The Cardinals head to Camdenton to take on an undefeated Lakers team in the state quarterfinals.

“We didn’t win [state] last year and that’s disappointing,” Webb City defensive lineman Trenten Thompson said. “And that just puts more fuel to our fire this year, giving us something to stride for.”

Webb City is just three wins away from adding what would be its 15th state championship in school history. A season ago, the Cardinals faced Camdenton in the same round of the quarterfinals and walked away winning by a field goal. This year, the Lakers defense has just been as stout as the Cardinals only allowing around 13 points per game.

“They got to be fundamentally sound,” Webb City football head coach John Roderique said. “The kids have really bought in I think this year and they believe in what we’re doing, and hopefully we’ll continue to play well.”

If there’s one team to hand an opponent its first loss on the season, it’s Webb City.

The Cardinals defense has only allowed an average of 11 points scored on them. It’s going to be a battle between two consistent and well-balanced teams, and one that pushes the winner one step closer to lifting up the state title.

“I think it’s just as the games go on, we learn more stuff and we just keep executing,” Webb City running back Terrell Kabala said. “It’s just the strive for that fifteenth championship.”