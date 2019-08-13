Webb City opens 2019 football season

WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Webb City Cardinals opened practice today for the 2019 football season.

The Cardinals will return nine starters on their defense with the only changes being Alex Gaskill graduating and continuing his football career at Pitt State and Kade Hicks switching over to offense.

The offense will have to replace running back Durand Henderson after graduating and attending Northwest Missouri State to continue his football career. They will look to do this with several juniors and seniors who saw playing time in 2018.

The Cardinals first game will be on Friday, August 30th on the road against Carl Junction.