Webb City Boys Basketball Prepares for Sectionals

WEBB CITY, Mo — After winning its third district title in four seasons, the Webb City boys basketball team is set for a rematch in the class four sectionals.

Webb city plays Logan-Rogersville tomorrow night at Nixa high school. The Cardinals defeated Neosho last week for the program’s 20th ever district crown. Webb fell to Logan-Rogersville last season in the sectional round.

Coach Jason Horn feels last year’s squad got caught up in the moment but says his battle tested group is better prepared to try to get back at the Wildcats this season, and advance to the quarters.

“Our kids are excited and you know we wouldn’t want to play anyone else at this point,” said Horn. “They always say to be the man you have to beat the man. Rogersville was the best team in our class in southwest Missouri last year. So we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

“I kind of wanted this game back because last time we played them last year, we didn’t do our best,” said Senior Terrell Kabala. “So now i’m really looking forward to this. Oh year we feel like we can do it. We just have to put our work into it.”

“I’m just really proud of how we are rolling right now, you know a lot of us coming together,” said Senior Tanner Rogers. “We had kind of a hard beginning at the start of the season coming in straight from football a lot of the guys but i think we’re rolling and i think our best basketball is yet to come.”