Vikings cruise past Erie Red Devils at Lancer Classic

The Parsons Vikings are on to the semifinals of the Lancer Classic after they defeat Erie, 69-37.

Parsons will now face Southeast on Thursday at 8:30PM after games were moved up one day due to a threat of inclement weather.

Per Southeast High School Officials the new schedule will be:

Girls’ Games moved from Thursday (1/17) to tomorrow, Wednesday, (1/16) all start times to remain the same.

Boys’ Games moved from Friday (1/18) to Thursday (1/17) all start times to remain the same.

And the Boys’ and Girls’ Championships have been moved back from Saturday (1/19) to Friday (1/18) all start times to remain the same.