Trey White Reaches 1,000 Career Points in Baxter Springs 65-34 Win

Tonight in high school hoops we start with a classic kansas route 66 rivalry. The riverton rams on their homecoming night hosting baxter springs.

Senior Trey White came into the night 25 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

But Riverton didn’t want to spoil their homecoming as Bryce Johnson hit a three in the second quarter to pit the Rams down just 11.

Lions led 35-21 at half. Trey White had 12 points, then turned it on in the third. Did his heavy lifting from deep, hitting three 3’s to put him at 23 points, and give his team a 21 point lead.

Beginning of the fourth quarter. White in transition. Pulls up in the lane. Just like the chants from the crowd. That’s 1,000.

And check out the reaction when head coach Alan Hibler informs the senior of the milestone. Shares the moment with teammate Kyler Reece. Congrats to trey 1K. Baxter wins, 65-34.