Already entering week eight of the high school football season, and there's no looking back now. There have been a number of fantastic performances from players around the area with this week being no different.

Carthage's quarterback Patrick Carlton has been nothing short of sensational this season for the Tigers as he found the end zone five times in the 35-14 win over Willard. Carlton threw for 145 yards with an additional 139 yards accrued on the ground. In the mix, he scored four times rushing in for six and tallied one more through the air.