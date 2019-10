McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. -- You might be aware of the global phenomenon of eSports, continuing to catch the world by storm. It's made its way to McDonald County High School and the Mustangs Esports team now has their excuse to play video games.

"What we're trying to do right now is establish in McDonald County that gaming isn't just a joke anymore," Aiden Groh, a McDonald County eSports team member, said. "People can actually take it seriously, it is an actual sport."