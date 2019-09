JOPLIN, Mo. -- Mini revenge tour complete. The Joplin Eagles came from behind 35-28 at halftime to win 56-55 in an epic comeback over the Carthage Tigers.

After suffering two losses to both Webb City and Carthage last year, Joplin turned it around and avenged Webb City last week and now can cross the Tigers off that list as well. The Central Ozark Conference (COC) is theirs to lose.