Webb City's backfield tangent of Devrin Weathers and Terrell Kabala were forces to be reckoned with against Bolivar in the Class 4 District 6 championship game. Weathers and Kabala both helped lift the Cardinals to its 20th straight district championship in the 37-14 win over the Liberators.

The Cardinals compiled 434 total yards of offense with 314 of those resulting from yards rushed. Weathers ran for 134 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown while Kabala collected 99 yards on nine carries and two scores. Both running backs averaged over 11 yards per carry in Webb City's victory.