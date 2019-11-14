Sullivan signs to play softball at Wichita State

COLUMBUS, Ks. — Columbus senior Gracie Sullivan signed her letter of intent to play softball at division one Wichita State in a ceremony held at the high school Wednesday.

The first team All-CNC and first team All-State selection said she’s ready to start playing for the Shockers.

“I loved the facility,” Sullivan said. “The coaches are amazing. It just felt like home going out there and being a part of their team. When I went out there it was just an experience and all of the girls were welcoming and it just felt like home. (I’m) very excited. If I could go now I would.”

Sullivan will join Riverton softball player Camryn Compton, who also committed to the Shockers.