COLUMBIA, Mo — Webb City added to it’s already illustrious legacy with a 48-0 win over Platte County for its 15th State Championship.

The Cardinals put the game away in the first half scoring 28 points before intermission. After halftime, Webb City added three more scores.

The Cardinals got the job done with its rushing game as 412 of its 437 offensive yards came on the ground. 25 Webb City offensive yards came through the air.