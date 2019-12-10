State champs Carthage and Webb City take the crown for the final week of Top Performers

Two state champions round out the final week of Top Performers to conclude the high school football season. Both the Carthage Tigers and Webb City Cardinals returned home from Columbia, Mo., with state titles this past weekend.

For Carthage (12-2), it was its first ever title in school history in Class 5 following its 27-21 overtime victory over the Jackson Indians (13-1). After a defensive stop in overtime, the Tigers pounced at their chance to bring it home with junior quarterback Patrick Carlton punching it through on the two-yard line for the win.

Webb City (14-1) blew by its past two opponents, blanking the Ladue Horton Watkins Rams (12-2) 35-0 in the Class 6 semifinals and shutting out the Platte County Pirates (11-4) 48-0 in the state final. The Cardinals recent state championship marks the school’s fifteenth overall.

Final Week of Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Webb City & Carthage

2.) Patrick Carlton – Carthage

3.) Webb City’s backfield

4.) Webb City’s defense

5.) Deven Bates – Cassville

Catch the Top Performer of the Year next Monday at 6 & 10 p.m. on KODE