St Mary’s Colgan Softball Seniors Share Favorite Memories as a Panther

St. Mary’s Colgan softball won the second girls state championship in school history on Friday, both of which came in softball.

Through all the wins and losses, practices and bus rides, the five seniors that were all four year starters, Sophia Piccini, Delaney Cedeno, Kate Radell, Olivia Brynds and Ella Battitori shared their favorite memories from playing for Colgan.

The Senior also wanted to shoutout their underclassmen and the supporting cast around the program.

I also couldn’t leave without the seniors showing some love to the rest of their squad, and the supporting cast around the program. pic.twitter.com/f5BzPlqiQz— George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) May 27, 2019