St. Mary’s Colgan Seniors Reflect on Winning 2-1A Softball State Championship

St Mary’s Colgan won their second state championship in program history with a 10-7 win over Oskaloosa on Saturday, which is also the second state title in girls’ athletics at the school.



SMC dominated the 2-1A bracket, winning their first two games by a 31-0 margin, both via run rule.

Then in the state title game, Kaitin Crossland helped put up a 10 spot with a grandslam, while also dominating in the circle. Senior Sophia Piccini also drove in four runs as well.

“It was all unbelieveable..” began Piccini, “My main goal before the start of the season was to go .500. So to have such a good record and win it, it was unbelieveable.”

Fellow senior Kate Radell added, “Whether we won or lost, I was going to be happy because I love the people that I play with and… so finally winning, especially on coach’s birthday, I just thought it was amazing. It was the best thing that could’ve happened.”