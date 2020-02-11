Seven student athletes sign at Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Seven student athletes took pen to paper at Carl Junction High School today, committing to advance their collegiate and academic careers at the next level.

Braeden Bakos – Southwest Baptist Track & Field

Hannah Carnes – Graceland University Softball

Abbey Goebel – Ozark Christian College Cross Country

Micah Lieberman – Southwestern College Football

Mayson Montez – Missouri Southern State University Track and Cross Country

Reese Vogel – Pitt State Football

Lance Ward – Harvard Track and Field

