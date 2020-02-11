Seven student athletes sign at Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Seven student athletes took pen to paper at Carl Junction High School today, committing to advance their collegiate and academic careers at the next level.
Braeden Bakos – Southwest Baptist Track & Field
Hannah Carnes – Graceland University Softball
Abbey Goebel – Ozark Christian College Cross Country
Micah Lieberman – Southwestern College Football
Mayson Montez – Missouri Southern State University Track and Cross Country
Reese Vogel – Pitt State Football
Lance Ward – Harvard Track and Field