Seneca’s Trey Wilson shows off the wheels for Week Nine’s Top Performer

Rumor has it that Seneca’s Trey Wilson is still running.

No, really. Wilson ran the distance in the Indians 34-27 win over McDonald County, tallying a total of 310 yards rushed on 18 carries for four touchdowns. The offensive line held it down and Wilson took care of the rest.

Seneca ended the regular season with a 6-3 record and begins its postseason campaign on Friday. Reeds Spring comes to town ranked fifth in the Class 3, District 6 portion of the bracket with the Indians holding down the fourth spot.

Week Nine Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Trey Wilson – Seneca

2.) Isaiah Davis – Joplin

3.) Patrick Carlton – Carthage

4.) Gage Kelley – Neosho

5.) Eli Goddard – Webb City

Catch our Top Performers every Monday at 6 & 10 p.m. on KODE.