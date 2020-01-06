Seneca’s Trey Wilson and Monett’s Jamie Guinn participate in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Photo credit: Kimberly Wilson

TAMPA, Fl. — Two local high school football standouts received a special opportunity to head to Tampa to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Game on Saturday.

Southwest Missouri was well-represented as both Seneca’s Trey Wilson and Monett’s Jamie Guinn were in attendance. The top 110 seniors of 6,750 earned a spot at the bowl game with a number of college scouts watching on, and former NFL players and other personnel helping coach.

Guinn bounced back from a broken collar bone in the Cubs win over Hollister in the opening round of district play in the high school playoffs. He was supposed to attend the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl held in Dallas on Dec. 16, but after recovering he made his way to the next location.

Both Wilson and Guinn played for the North squad between the North and South teams. Wilson started at outside linebacker and racked up five tackles in the first quarter. Guinn took his spot at running back as the South team won in the end, 16-10.