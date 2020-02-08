Seneca’s Levi Ketchum signs with Central Methodist

SENECA, Mo. — Seneca senior Levi Ketchum made it official with Central Methodist Friday, signing a letter of intent to play football for the Eagles.

Six schools vied for Ketchum’s services, but he said CMU won out because the program had a good family atmosphere.

The senior said he had a particular goal in mind as he begins the next stage of his athletic career, and is ready to play at the college level.

“Just be the best leader I can be, follow God’s plan for my life and see what happens. It’s really exciting. It’s a goal I set for myself as a young kid, and finally achieving just seems so unreal because it is something that seemed so far away, and I’m just thankful for all of the coaches that stuck with me through the process, and encouraged me to be a better football player.”